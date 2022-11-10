The retelling of June 6, 1944, from the perspectives of the Germans, the US, Britain, and the Free French. Marshall Erwin Rommel, touring the defenses being established as part of the Reich's Atlantic Wall, notes to his officers that when the Allied invasion comes they must be stopped on the beach. "For the Allies as well as the Germans, it will be the longest day"
|Paul Anka
|U.S. Army Ranger
|Arletty
|Madame Barrault
|Jean-Louis Barrault
|Father Louis Roulland
|Richard Beymer
|Pvt. Dutch Schultz
|Hans Christian Blech
|Maj. Werner Pluskat
|Bourvil
|Le maire de Colleville
