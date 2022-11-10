1962

The Longest Day

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 2nd, 1962

Studio

Darryl F. Zanuck Productions

The retelling of June 6, 1944, from the perspectives of the Germans, the US, Britain, and the Free French. Marshall Erwin Rommel, touring the defenses being established as part of the Reich's Atlantic Wall, notes to his officers that when the Allied invasion comes they must be stopped on the beach. "For the Allies as well as the Germans, it will be the longest day"

Cast

Paul AnkaU.S. Army Ranger
ArlettyMadame Barrault
Jean-Louis BarraultFather Louis Roulland
Richard BeymerPvt. Dutch Schultz
Hans Christian BlechMaj. Werner Pluskat
BourvilLe maire de Colleville

Images