The Look of a Killer

Not Available

Viktor Kärppä (Samuli Edelmann) was forced involuntarily in the middle of Russia's internal power struggle. Soon bunch of assassins as well as Security Police are trying to catch Kärppä. Kärppä's family is also in great danger. In order to save themselves and their families they need to resort to Kärppäs friend, the police Korhonen (Martti Suosalo), as well as his brother Aleksei (Ville Haapasalo).