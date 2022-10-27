Not Available

The Look of a Killer

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Viktor Kärppä (Samuli Edelmann) was forced involuntarily in the middle of Russia's internal power struggle. Soon bunch of assassins as well as Security Police are trying to catch Kärppä. Kärppä's family is also in great danger. In order to save themselves and their families they need to resort to Kärppäs friend, the police Korhonen (Martti Suosalo), as well as his brother Aleksei (Ville Haapasalo).

Cast

Samuli EdelmannViktor Kärppä
Krista KosonenPilvi Varis
Onni TommilaErkki
Mikko NousiainenAri Heinonen
Ville HaapasaloAleksei
Anni-Kristiina JuusoJulija

