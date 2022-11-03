Not Available

The Lord of Ayuthaya

  • Action
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In the mid-18th century, Thailand's King Textron was defending his Ayuthaya Kingdom as he fought against the Myanmar invasion. At the same time, his wife Queen Taya was having a secret affair with the swordsman Chai, who may actually be a Myanmar traitor intending on toppling the Ayuthayans from within the palace. Filled with dazzling swordplay action and epic battle scenes, THE LORD OF AYUTHAYA is a stirring account of one of Thailand's most famous battle in history

Cast

Nirut SaosudchartMoo Yod
Jaran NgamdeeChaotak

