In the mid-18th century, Thailand's King Textron was defending his Ayuthaya Kingdom as he fought against the Myanmar invasion. At the same time, his wife Queen Taya was having a secret affair with the swordsman Chai, who may actually be a Myanmar traitor intending on toppling the Ayuthayans from within the palace. Filled with dazzling swordplay action and epic battle scenes, THE LORD OF AYUTHAYA is a stirring account of one of Thailand's most famous battle in history