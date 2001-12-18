The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Young hobbit Frodo Baggins, after inheriting a mysterious ring from his uncle Bilbo, must leave his home in order to keep it from falling into the hands of its evil creator. Along the way, a fellowship is formed to protect the ringbearer and make sure that the ring arrives at its final destination: Mt. Doom, the only place where it can be destroyed.
|Elijah Wood
|Frodo Baggins
|Ian McKellen
|Gandalf the Grey
|Viggo Mortensen
|Aragorn
|Liv Tyler
|Arwen Evenstar
|Orlando Bloom
|Legolas
|John Rhys-Davies
|Gimli
