2001

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 18th, 2001

Studio

New Line Cinema

Young hobbit Frodo Baggins, after inheriting a mysterious ring from his uncle Bilbo, must leave his home in order to keep it from falling into the hands of its evil creator. Along the way, a fellowship is formed to protect the ringbearer and make sure that the ring arrives at its final destination: Mt. Doom, the only place where it can be destroyed.

Cast

Elijah WoodFrodo Baggins
Ian McKellenGandalf the Grey
Viggo MortensenAragorn
Liv TylerArwen Evenstar
Orlando BloomLegolas
John Rhys-DaviesGimli

Images