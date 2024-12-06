2024

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

  • Animation
  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Kenji Kamiyama

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 6th, 2024

Studio

New Line Cinema

183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy, a sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm Hammerhand and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

Cast

Brian CoxHelm Hammerhand (voice)
Gaia WiseHéra Hammerhand (voice)
Luke PasqualinoWulf (voice)
Miranda OttoÉowyn (voice)
Christopher LeeSaruman (voice) (archive sound)
Lorraine Ashbourne

