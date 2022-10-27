1974

The Lords of Flatbush

  • Drama

April 30th, 1974

Columbia Pictures

Directed by Martin Davidson and Stephen Verona, The Lords of Flatbush is a low budget film starring Perry King, Henry Winkler and Sylvester Stallone (who also wrote additional dialog). Set in the late 1950s, the coming-of-age story follows four Brooklyn teenagers known as The Lords of Flatbush. The Lords chase girls, steal cars, play pool and hang out at a local malt shop. The film focuses on Chico (King) attempting to win over Jane (Susan Blakely), a girl who wants little to do with him, and Stanley (Stallone), who impregnates his girlfriend Frannie, who wants him to marry her.

Cast

Sylvester StalloneStanley Rosiello
Henry WinklerButchey Weinstein
Paul MaceWimpy Murgalo
Susan BlakelyJane Bradshaw
Maria SmithFrannie Malincanico
Perry KingChico Tyrell

