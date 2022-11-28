Not Available

The Lost Boys of Bucks County unravels the shocking serial murders that set ablaze a small community and rocked it to its core. Over the course of two days in July 2017, five young men go missing in an idyllic, sleepy suburb of Philadelphia. Blue blood born-and-bred Megan Freer is new to the force, but what she lacks in experience she makes up for in instinct and not only a connection to the area, but also to the families of some of the lost boys that further fuels her passion for justice. In the face of great evil, Freer is thrust into a dark and twisted path, forced to follow her intuition to put together the pieces hiding in plain sight that bring a brutal serial killer to justice.