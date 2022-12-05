The Lost Faith

Not Available

Li Mei is a little-known screenwriter, with no famous works, no successful cases, only her so-called "screenwriter's perseverance" and a husband who loves to cheat. Hao Jinjun, this love-hearted husband, is ready to divorce Li Mei, because he feels that he really loves and looks forward to it. However, he was wrong. When he saw his old classmate Bai Hua, he was attracted by Bai Hua's beauty. When Hao Jinjun was about to pursue Bai Hua, Bai Hua died. Hao Jinjun did not call the police because he believed that it was Li Mei and Qi Panpan who killed Bai Hua, and they were also his loved ones. A few days later, the police discovered Bai Hua's body, and it was Hao Jinjun's son, Hao Jiangang, who was in charge of the investigation of this case. Will he find out the truth of the incident, and what choice he will make in the face of family affection and justice.