A copy of the filmmakers' first feature film disappeared somewhere in Yemen on the 10th anniversary of the reunification of north and south. A year later, they returned to track down the print, embarking on a journey that would take them across forbidding terrain from Sana to Aden. What they discover is a land of contradictions where film is openly reviled and secretly loved, teaching them much about their status as filmmakers in the Middle East.