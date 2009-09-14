2009

The Lost & Found Family

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 14th, 2009

Studio

Not Available

When her husband dies, Mrs. Ester Hobbes (Ellen Bry, TV's St. Elsewhere) learns that his wealth was just an illusion. Her only real inheritance is a run-down Southern home occupied by a foster family. Slowly, Mrs. Hobbes finds herself making unexpected connections with rebellious teen Justin (Lucas Till, Hannah Montana: The Movie) and the rest of the unwanted kids. Share the journey of discovery in this touching drama of lives transformed.

Cast

Ellen BryEster
Lucas TillJustin
Raegan LambCrystal
Jessica LuzaTeri
Michael MayMax

