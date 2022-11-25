The Lost Procession

Not Available

Bani Abidi emphatically presents scenes from the daily lives of the Hazara community in Quetta, Pakistan, alongside narratives of persecution and exodus. This Shia Muslim ethnic minority in today's predominantly Sunni Pakistan has sought refuge in Germany, where the artist is based. She collaborates with Quetta-based photographer Asef, who is working on assembling a book of photographs that offer a glimpse into private moments in Hazara homes: images that reveal personal stories of loss and resilience.