The Lost Public Funds

Not Available

Four thousand gold coins were stolen from the vault of Nijo Castle in Kyoto, which were collected as a tax to the shogun. The guard of Nijo castle Asaka Keinosuke, disguised as a komuso monk, proceeds to investigate the theft, traces of thieves lead to Edo, where Asaka goes. And after him the relatives of the samurai Miwa, who was killed during the robbery, go after him, believing that he was killed by Asaka, who was with him in a quarrel. Asaka will have to find the thieves and the real killer to prove his innocence. Two big stars of the film company Toei Utaemon Ichikawa and Hashizo Okawa in this great sword story, an investigation into money theft and revenge. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Rifu Yukitomo.