The Lost Realities of Hog Caller

2010

Local community reporter Skip Jenkins takes a twisted journey into the Three Mile Island afflicted lands of Middletown, PA on the trail of a box of mysterious videotapes allegedly belonging to the Grindcore band named Hog Caller. The resulting documentary, interspersed with footage of Hog Caller's nightmarish realities, contaminated music videos, pig/human hybrid births, and toxic lyrics, candidly follows a reporter, a cast of locals and this elusive band towards crisis, confusion, and several more questions than answers - in one of the most disturbing documents ever committed to film.