The Lost Romance

The time was 1948, the place was Nanking. The two students Chi Ping and Chang Chung Yao were staying in a room rented from the Han family. Yin Len, the elder daughter of the Han family, fell in love with art student Chi Ping; and soon they were engaged. Chi Ping left for Paris to study art and asked Chang Chung Yao to take good care of Yin Len during his absence. Few months later, just before Nanking was to fall into Communist hands, Chang Chung Yao took Yin Len to Taiwan and lost contact of Chi Ping...