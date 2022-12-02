The Lost Scene V: Retribution

After seven years of searching, Niven has finally figured out the identity of the Mastermind, a mysterious figure who has been manipulating events and terrorist organizations for years. Niven now must face two obstacles: Sean Deakins, who has been searching for him to find answers for himself, and Colonel Grayson, who has been trying to bring Niven in as a rogue agent for the past seven years. Now Niven must not only save himself, but every other agent threatened by the Mastermind. Now, no matter the outcome....the mission ends.
