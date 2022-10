Not Available

Remember the good old days when anyone with a camera and a few thousand bucks could schlep up to Bronson canyon and quickly make a cheap sci-fi/horror B-movie? Well, they're back! The Lost Skeleton of Cadavra is an affectionate, meticulous re-creation of those notoriously cheesy clunkers, as a gaggle of beloved stereotypes pursue "that rarest of radioactive elements - atmospherium."