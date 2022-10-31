The Lost Tape

Not Available

Five youngsters went into the woods of Chail, Himachal Pradesh to explore an old urban legend's story. They were completely unaware of the fact that they were slowly becoming part of the story. The more they found out, the closer they got to the unexplained reality, of what they thought was merely a myth. After entering into the woods, they were never seen again. The search went on for 6 months and the case was closed. Until one day, police recovered a digital video recorder, which held the unexplained secret. This film unfolds the mystery of those 5 youngsters' mysterious disappearance. A tale of Love, friendship, betrayal and fear. Fear of the devil and fear of the Lord himself. - Written by Ashwani Shukla (Publicist)