The Lost Tapes Vol. 1

Not Available

The Lost Tapes is an annual documentary about the ups and down of the Lost Advisory collective, how they started, and what they are doing now. It shows the full story of LOST. Lean On Something Trustworthy, a story of how Jasir Cooke made mistakes, accepted them, learned from them, and built on top of it. Lost Advisory is an unsupervised game changer created by Jasir Cooke & Javon Bain. Many events take place as the story unfolds and shows that Lost Advisory truly is a multi-faced community.