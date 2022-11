Not Available

July 31, 1715: A fleet of 11 Spanish galleons set sail for Spain from Havana Cuba, loaded with untold riches of silver, gold, and jewels. A few days into their voyage, the entire fleet sank of the coast of Florida due to a massive hurricane. 6 galleons have been found. The treasures from the remaining 5 have been lying scattered along the ocean floor until now..$4.5 million in Spanish gold coins.