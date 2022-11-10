Not Available

The Lost Treasure of the Knights Templar

  • Family
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Danish brilliant pre-teen student Nis uses his summer holiday to learn Latin so he can properly study the Knights Templar inheritance on Bjornholm island from sources. His friends Mathias, a dumb jock, and Kathrine, who only comes to spend time wear her dad, who really wanted a boy, prefer childish fun, but get dragged in his quest for a treasure. Mats's strength, Kathrine's connections and even Nis's bratty kid sister's blunt remarks contribute to find out about two brotherhoods, heirs of 12th century factions in the Templar order and deal with danger.

Cast

Julie Grundtvig WesterKatrine
Christian Heldbo Wienberg Nis
Nicklas Svale AndersenMathias
Frederikke ThomassenFie
Peter Gantzler
Kurt Ravn

