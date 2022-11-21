The Lost Volcano

Not Available

Little David Gordon lives in the jungle with his parents Ruth and Fred Gordon along with their servant Nona. David likes living there while his father captures wild animals. He's made friends with Bomba the jungle boy who has shown a great deal about life in the jungle. His parents have heard the stories of Bomba but think it's just myth along with a bit of David's imagination. When David is kidnapped by two adventurers looking for ancient treasure in the shadow of a live volcano, Bomba comes to the rescue.