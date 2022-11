Not Available

Staying at a fancy resort, Wladyslawa Majewska is mistaken as a male guest when she is dressed in a skiing outfit. The manager offers her, thinking she is a he, a job as a dancer to entertain the unescorted ladies who frequent the hotel. Wladyslawa goes along with the offer, and keeps the old ladies dancing but falls in love with the best-looking male guest in the process, who thinks she is a man.