In the not so distant future, biochemical technology has advanced in unexpected ways. Unfortunately, it has fallen into the hands of the wrong man. A brilliant young biochemist by the name of Jacob, who believes the world is a better place without humanity. Jacob decides to take matters into his own hands by beginning the process to wipe everyone out. Staging biochemical attacks through out the city, the virus is released, infecting millions, from a matter of seconds. The virus is fierce, causing chaos and destruction everywhere. Across the way, just minutes before the attack, a young woman, by the name of Cee is caught in the whirlwind of her sister’s wedding. As the wedding begins, the virus hits. Infecting everyone. Cee watches the attack unfold before her eyes, as dozens of loved ones perish. Waiting for the infection to take her, Cee finds herself alone in the early days of an apocalyptic world, surrounded by chaos and war. Fighting to survive as long as she can, she meets a...