The Lotus Ferry

Furong runs a small wine shop. Furong is the most famous flower on Furongdu, beautiful people, good wine and sweet songs. Every day, young people from all over the world come to the wine shop to fight for oral wine. The man rushed to the front and died in the war, but she kept keeping the news from her demented mother-in-law, Jiu Aunt, and served her wholeheartedly. The blacksmith Zhengnan and Furong had been together for two years, but Furong refused to marry him. Furong vowed to wait until the devils were driven out of China and the man's bones returned to his hometown. Gunshots rang out on Furongdu that day, and the Japanese army, Inada Shaozu, led a contingent to Furongdu to build a bridge at the ferry. The rice fields had to rely on local villagers and blacksmiths to complete the task of building bridges. The Japanese army used artillery fire to build up its prestige and threatened to burn hundreds of acres of rice fields in Furong, but the patriarch refused.