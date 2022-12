Not Available

An unknown author of Chunhyangjeon and called “Yagokbisa”. Writer Chun Sa-Wol, who has become a hot topic in Jang-an by writing a love story. Falls in love with Baekga, a mysterious man who insists on free dating. One day, the female exorcist Dalgi and the Amhaengeo teacher Inan. They come to the spring and summer months for the purpose of not knowing the reason, Noh Daegam devises a scheme to control the body and mind of Chun-Sa-Wol.