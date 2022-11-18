Not Available

The love and the city

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

It tells the story of three people who live in the same building. On the one hand a pair something uneven, she, a refined decorator more than forty-five and he a young thirtysomething, with an uncertain future. On the other hand, a young visual artist and somewhat unhinged unemployed, portraying their neighbors, spying and draw your way. The meeting point of the three characters is a neighboring bar, thus making the owner, involuntary witness of the triangle, in whose armed much have to see a celebrity who lives in Paris. (PRO)

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images