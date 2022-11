Not Available

Pornography, prostitution, devil worship … this sexploitation gem from the 1960s offers it all in the story of a sexually frustrated college student for whom reality and fantasy blur as he turns to voyeurism to satisfy his deviant urges. Looking beyond his prudish girlfriend and sleepy town to fulfill his needs, Jerry travels south of the border for an orgy of peep shows and pills -- but his lust pushes him to the brink of insanity.