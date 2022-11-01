The Love God?

1969

Abner Peacock's (Knotts) beloved bird-watcher's magazine, "The Peacock," is in financial crisis. Desperate to stay afloat, Abner takes on new partners who have an agenda of the own: to publish a sexy gentleman's magazine. Before he can stop them, the first issue sells over 40 million copies, and Abner becomes the unwilling spokesman for First Amendment rights. Swept up in adulation, the unwitting playboy quickly begins settling into the swinging bachelor lifestyle in this quirky comedy featuring the loveable actor at his best.