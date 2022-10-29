1965

The Love Goddesses

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 2nd, 1965

Studio

Walter Reade

This insightful documentary features some of the major and most beautiful actresses to grace the silver screen. It shows how the movie industry changed it's depiction of sex and actresses portrayal of sex from the silent movie era to the present. Classic scenes are shown from the silent movie, True Heart Susie, starring Lillian Gish, to Love Me Tonight (1932), blending sex and sophistication, starring Jeanette MacDonald (pre-Nelson Eddy) and to Elizabeth Taylor in, A Place in the Sun (1951), plus much , much more.

Cast

Agnes AyresHerself (archive footage)
Theda BaraHerself (archive footage)
Brigitte BardotHerself (archive footage)
Richard BarthelmessHimself (archive footage)
Ingrid BergmanHerself (archive footage)
Clara BowHerself (archive footage)

