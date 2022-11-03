Not Available

After being arrested for assaulting a football referee, desperate train driver Bill (Arthur Askey) raids the railwaymen's holiday fund to cover his £55 fine. He knows he's going to be discovered though, leaving him no choice but to get the money back by hook or by crook! His last chance is to run a book on the United v City football derby. If that wasn't tense enough, Bill`s son is also making his debut for United. It looks like it`s going to be a day to remember - do you dare look? ...The Love Match.