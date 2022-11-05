The Love of a Man

Not Available

Set in Madrid, Spain, this engaging comedy chronicles the complex relationship between single female Esperanza (Loles León), who can't buy a date, and her best friend Ramón (Andrea Occhipinti), a gay divorce attorney whose bed is never empty. The pair's friendship is put to the test when Esperanza introduces Ramón to her fellow teacher Roberto (Armando del Rio) -- who soon sends Ramón's life spinning out of control.