The Love of a Man

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Set in Madrid, Spain, this engaging comedy chronicles the complex relationship between single female Esperanza (Loles León), who can't buy a date, and her best friend Ramón (Andrea Occhipinti), a gay divorce attorney whose bed is never empty. The pair's friendship is put to the test when Esperanza introduces Ramón to her fellow teacher Roberto (Armando del Rio) -- who soon sends Ramón's life spinning out of control.

Cast

Loles LeónEsperanza
Andrea OcchipintiRamón
Pedro Mari SánchezCésar
Armando del RíoRoberto

