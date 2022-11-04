Not Available

The Love of Zero

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Florey-Menzies Productions

    While playing his trombone one Sunday, the enthusiastic Zero sees Beatrix and falls in love. He returns the next week to express his feelings, and it's mutual. Over the next few months, they spoon, kiss, and find happiness. Then, she receives a letter from Kabul, demanding that she return to the palace of the grand vizier. The lovers part, heartbroken. Zero tries expressing himself to a woman on the street. He meets derision. Then, news of Beatrix. Does this romance end in smiles or tears?

    Cast

