2013

The Love Punch

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 11th, 2013

Studio

SND

Retirement at last! Middle-aged and divorced, company owner Richard Jones is looking forward to a worry-free existence as he arrives at his office on his last day of work. Much to his dismay, he discovers that the management buyout of his company was fraudulent. The company is now bankrupt and the employee pension fund — including his own — has been embezzled. Enlisting the help of his ex-wife Kate, Richard sets out to track down the shady businessman behind the fraud...

Cast

Emma ThompsonKate
Pierce BrosnanRichard
Tuppence MiddletonSophie
Timothy SpallJerry
Celia ImriePenelope
Louise BourgoinManon

