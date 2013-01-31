The Love Section

2013

Ali (LAWRENCE ADISA), is a struggling real estate agent and ladies man who has never desired to commit to anyone or anything. One night while out with his buddy Chris (OMAR MILLER), Ali meets and falls for Sandrine (DAVETTA SHERWOOD), a single mother who works hard and is looking for love. Ali’s best friend Joel (BRIAN HOOKS) and his wife (TANGI MILLER) are happy to see Ali cut off his line of women, while Sandrine’s best friend Steph (TEYANA TAYLOR) is unenthusiastic about Sandrine welcoming a man into her home to meet her son and mother (KELLITA SMITH). With a declining real estate career and issues with his new relationship, Ali starts questioning just how committed he’s willing to be. One important meeting with real estate mogul James Johnson (MEKHI PHIFER) could change his life for forever. For the first time it looks like Ali may make a transformation if he can steer clear of obstacles. In the end will love conquer all? Or will broken hearts be all that’s left of their romance?