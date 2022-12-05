The Love That Won't Shut Up

Not Available

What's happened to oral history? What was it like being queer in Vancouver in the 50s? The 60s? The 70s? Where did people hang out? What did they fight for? What do they miss? Armed with curiosity and a cameraman, writer/storyteller Ivan E. Coyote and musician Veda Hille set out to talk to the people who were there. Stories of the Vanport, the International Women's Conference, communal life in the West End and the Castle Kiss-In all come together to make a picture of our city in the middle of the last century.