2016

The Love Witch

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 6th, 2016

Studio

Anna Biller Productions

Elaine, a beautiful young witch, is determined to find a man to love her. In her gothic Victorian apartment she makes spells and potions, and then picks up men and seduces them. However her spells work too well, and she ends up with a string of hapless victims. When she finally meets the man of her dreams, her desperation to be loved will drive her to the brink of insanity and murder.

Cast

Samantha RobinsonElaine
Gian KeysGriff
Laura WaddellTrish
Jeffrey Vincent PariseWayne
Jared SanfordGahan
Robert SeeleyRichard

View Full Cast >

Images