1965

The Loved One

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 10th, 1965

Studio

Filmways Pictures

Newly arrived in Hollywood from England, Dennis Barlow finds he has to arrange his uncle's interment at the highly-organised and very profitable Whispering Glades funeral parlour. His fancy is caught by one of their cosmeticians, Aimee Thanatogenos. But he has three problems - the strict rules of owner Blessed Reverand Glenworthy, the rivalry of embalmer Mr Joyboy, and the shame of now working himself at The Happy Hunting Ground pets' memorial home.

Cast

Robert MorseDennis Barlow
Jonathan WintersWilbur Glenworthy
Anjanette ComerAimee Thanatogenos
Dana AndrewsGen. Buck Brinkman
Milton BerleMr. Kenton
James CoburnImmigration Officer

View Full Cast >

Images