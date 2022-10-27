The Loved One

Newly arrived in Hollywood from England, Dennis Barlow finds he has to arrange his uncle's interment at the highly-organised and very profitable Whispering Glades funeral parlour. His fancy is caught by one of their cosmeticians, Aimee Thanatogenos. But he has three problems - the strict rules of owner Blessed Reverand Glenworthy, the rivalry of embalmer Mr Joyboy, and the shame of now working himself at The Happy Hunting Ground pets' memorial home.
|Robert Morse
|Dennis Barlow
|Jonathan Winters
|Wilbur Glenworthy
|Anjanette Comer
|Aimee Thanatogenos
|Dana Andrews
|Gen. Buck Brinkman
|Milton Berle
|Mr. Kenton
|James Coburn
|Immigration Officer
