It’s a story inside story! Mouri – a talented makeup artist is the storyteller here. During her meeting with a prospective groom, she narrates the story of her ‘Minu Masi’ – the lovely Mookherjee. Basically, it is a story of a beautiful woman who got married to a writer who is obsessed to win the Nobel prize in literature. This creates a lot of tension in their relationship and set off a chain of unimaginable events. What are those events?