The Lover of My Ex

Romance about a woman who wavers between a younger man and her former husband, who wants to rekindle their relationship. Directed by Kaneda Satoshi of Gekijoban Bittare!!!. Miyaguchi Naomi (Maru Junko), a 39-year-old divorcee running a shop that sells rice balls, has been interested in Sota (Shiozawa Hidemasa), a handsome young man who visits the shop on a daily basis to buy rice balls. He comes onto her, but one day Naomi happens to meet her former husband Masato (Haruta Junichi). Sota sees her meeting with Masato…
