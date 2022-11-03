Not Available

The Lovers and the Despot

  • Documentary
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hellflower Films

They were the Brangelina of ’70s South Korea—the romance between the debonair film director Shin Sang-ok and glamorous actress Choi Eun-hee took them to the heights of South Korean society. Fame took a toll on their love, but it also attracted unbelievable twists of fate. The two find themselves kidnapped by the North Korean regime, and they are forced to play along with a bizarre filmmaking project led by superfan cinephile Kim Jong-il. Enduring torture, imprisonment, and surveillance, their romance is rekindled, and they realize escape is only possible through filmmaking—but the smallest mistake in their plans could cost them their lives.

Cast

Yuna ShinChoi Eun-hee
Choi Eun-heeHerself
Shin Sang-okHimself (archive footage)
Michael YiHimself (Classified US Intelligence Officer)
Shin-Jeong-KyunHimself (Choi and Shin's Son)
Shin Myung-YimHerself (Choi and Shin's Daughter)

