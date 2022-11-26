The Lovers' Guide: Better Orgasms for Women

Not Available

Hosted by Dr. Andrew Stanway, Better Orgasms for Women concentrates on the female orgasm and shows lovers how a woman can reach orgasm and how to improve her sexual climaxes. Orgasm, for most people, is the ultimate response to intense sexual excitement and happens in a uniquely personal blend of emotional, spiritual and physical responses combined in an all consuming experience of ecstasy. Men can learn how to drive their partner wild in the bedroom and elsewhere. Learn how oral sex can be an important prelude to a woman fully reaching orgasm. Women will learn how to pleasure themselves and how to identify and communicate orgasm triggers to your partner. Topics Include: What is an orgasm? / Learning to have orgasms/ How to improve your orgasms/ Getting your partner to help with your orgasms/ Orgasmic Control/ Simultaneous Orgasms/ Instant Orgasms/ Orgasms and Fantasy/ Orgasms and Sex Toys/ Tantric Sex Orgasms.