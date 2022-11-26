The Lovers' Guide: The Essential Lovers' Guide

Not Available

The Lovers Guide series, written and introduced by Dr Andrew Stanway, remains the first and best adult guide, revealing interesting, informative, authentic and entertaining aspects of love and sex in intimate relationships. All the major principles of the Lovers Guide series are brought together to form The Essential Lovers Guide. It includes sections on keeping relationships alive and sexy; making foreplay last for hours; increasing the intensity of both male and female orgasms; being more adventurous and dealing with a new relationship. A compelling compilation to help you achieve the love life you want.