The special event will be live streamed on Saturday 31st October at 8pm GMT on ticketing platform Veeps. ‘The LP Show - Act 3 The Halloween Special’ is his third live streaming event for the site since the start of lockdown. The upcoming show will feature a performance by Liam, merchandise giveaways and more. Liam will also be joined by special guest British actor Tom Felton famous for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films who will be sure to bring some wizardry and magic to the event.