Having just lost his job at a soul food take-out joint, Cedric (Brian Hooks) gets the bad news that a local female crime kingpin has picked the wrong time to call in a large IOU he racked up some time back. Needing a fast buck, Cedric and some friends decide to stage a Hawaiian luau, and charge people for the privilege of enjoying the feast. However, what was to be a small, exclusive party becomes a massive neighborhood blowout, and everyone who is owed money by Cedric (a sizable list in itself) shows up expecting free food and entertainment.