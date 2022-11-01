Not Available

The Luckiest Man

r. Ho, "King of Gambling", got rich by gambling and is the leader of the Hong Kong Mah Jong industry in the 1950's. He has 3 wives, two sons and one daughter. On the surface the 3 wives appears to be living in harmony but they actually compete against each other for the family's wealth. Since all 3 wives know Kung Fu they sometimes have a martial arts showdown during dinner! Their fighting intensifies when Mr. Ho brings his love child, Ah Fai back home. Mr. Ho loves him very much, but the 3 wives and 2 sons hope to kick him out. Mr. Ho knows he is getting old, so he suggests 3 sons to manage each "Mah Jong" club for a period of time. If the one can get the best result, he will be his heir.

