2008

A mischievous dragon gets into trouble and is banished to Earth. On Earth he takes the form of a young boy, and he befriends and joins the Order of Swords, who do battle with the evil Stretch for control of Earth as each tries to possess the Bantam Sword. The Bantam Sword is atop a mountain, and, as the forces of good and evil battle to claim it, the mischievous dragon must find a way to assist in the Order of Swords' quest as he tries to find happiness in his new surroundings.