The Lucky Guy

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

"Lucky" Coffee Shop is well-known for its egg tarts and tea. Waiter Sui, named as Prince Egg Tart, attracts lots of girls but only loves Candy. He and his friends, Nam, and Fok, all have love problems. At the same time, the coffee shop may collapse since the landlord is increasing the rent tremendously. Let's see how the lucky guys of the shop can revert this situation...

Cast

Eric KotFook
Abby WalkerNam
Daniel Chan Hiu-TungNam
Sammi ChengCandy Yip Yuk Fan
Kristy YangFanny
Shu QiLaw Fon-Fon

