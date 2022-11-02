Not Available

The Lumberjack of All Trades

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Dimension 5 Productions

Mark the Lumberjack is a woodsman with a bad temper and an even worse drinking problem. The Prospector, a gold-hunting old man awakens a monster within the hills. Sheriff Hanson and Deputy Allen, prove themselves incapable of handling the monster. The fate of the town falls into the hands of Mark and his rag-tag group of rebels: Brick McPherson the strong arm with an insatiable appetite, Greasy Joe the mechanic and Brick's sidekick, and Winston the old war veteran who can find the humor in any situation. Can this team of troublemakers take down the savage beast that is ravaging the town?

Cast

