This session was streamed live online on May 19, 2012 from New Orleans, LA. The Lumineers have that stomp-and-clap acoustic, heart-on-the-sleeve kind of sound. They've attracted devout fans, young, old and in-between who are drawn to their Americana-inflected sound in the vein of the Avett Brothers and Mumford & Sons and their slow, sultry ballads that suggest the raw revelations of Jeff Buckley and Ryan Adams.