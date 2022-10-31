The Lumineers - Live on KEXP

Not Available

This summer, folk rockers The Lumineers played a special show at Barboza in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood as part of KEXP’s VIP Club concert series. The band has gained major momentum in the current thirst for rootsy, soul-stirring music, and this year they’re up for two Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Americana Album for their self titled debut released by Dualtone Records in Nashville. The Lumineers have the unbeatable combination of excellent songwriting and a rousing live show, complete with an integrity and love at the heart of the band which can be traced back to the loss of drummer Jeremiah Fraites’ brother, also close friend of singer/guitarist Wesley Schultz, just before the group’s inception eight years ago.